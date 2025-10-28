(Hypebot) — Is AI killing music? Lindsey Mastis’s new mini-documentary, shot at and around the 2025 NAMM Show, offers a compelling exploration of artificial intelligence’s influence on the music industry.

AI Took Over NAMM This Year — Here’s How the Debate Took Shape

Lindsey Mastis is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and founder of Blue Moves Media. With 20 years in broadcast news, she now focuses on AI and emerging technologies, producing features, keynotes, and thought leadership that explore their impact on society.

Four-time Emmy Award-winning journalist Lindsey Mastis has released a new documentary-style news feature, “Is AI Ruining Music?” which investigates how artificial intelligence is reshaping the music industry and whether creativity itself is at risk.

Filmed at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) show, the feature includes candid interviews with major artists including Jackson Browne, Rosanne Cash, and other industry voices grappling with the promise and peril of AI.

“Musicians are facing a historic turning point,” Mastis said. “From voice cloning to AI-generated tracks, there are questions about protecting culture, art, and the human stories behind music.”

The feature is available to watch here:

Artists Voice Concerns Over AI’s Role in Music

Renowned musicians, including Rosanne Cash and Jackson Browne, candidly discuss their apprehensions about AI’s encroachment into the music industry. They express concerns about the authenticity and emotional depth of AI-generated music, emphasizing the irreplaceable value of human creativity and expression in the art form.

Example 1: Rosanne Cash articulates her apprehension about AI’s potential to overshadow human creativity in songwriting. She emphasizes the irreplaceable value of human emotion and experience in crafting authentic music.

Example 2: Jackson Browne shares his perspective on the challenges AI poses to the traditional music-making process, highlighting concerns about the authenticity and emotional depth of AI-generated compositions.

AI’s Dual Impact: Innovation vs. Authenticity

While AI introduces innovative tools for music production, such as generative algorithms and automated mixing, it also raises questions about the preservation of artistic integrity. The documentary highlights the tension between leveraging AI for efficiency and maintaining the soul of music, which many artists fear could be diluted by over-reliance on technology.

Example 1: The documentary features a segment where AI-generated music is played alongside human-created compositions. The contrast underscores the debate between technological innovation and the preservation of authentic musical expression.

Example 2: An interview with a music producer discusses the advantages and limitations of using AI in music production, offering insights into how AI can streamline certain processes while potentially compromising the emotional resonance of the music.

What Should the Role of AI Be in the Music Industry?

Music industry professionals, including producers and sound engineers, share their perspectives on AI’s evolving role. Some view AI as a valuable asset for streamlining production processes and enhancing creative possibilities, while others caution against its potential to overshadow human talent and craftsmanship.

Example 1: A sound engineer shares his experience with AI tools in music production, discussing both the efficiencies gained and the challenges faced in maintaining the human touch in the final product.

Example 2: A music industry executive provides insights into the evolving landscape, explaining how AI is being integrated into various aspects of the industry, from composition to distribution, and the implications for artists and consumers alike.

4. Public Perception and Consumer Awareness

The documentary also touches upon the public’s awareness of AI-generated music. Consumers are becoming increasingly discerning, with some expressing discomfort upon realizing that certain tracks they enjoy may have been produced or influenced by AI. This shift in perception prompts discussions about transparency and the ethical considerations of AI in music.

Example 1: A focus group is shown reacting to a song, initially unaware that it was AI-generated. Their reactions highlight the growing awareness and sensitivity of audiences to the origins of the music they consume.

Example 2: An artist discusses the importance of transparency in music production, stressing that audiences deserve to know whether a piece of music was created by a human or an AI, to make informed choices about their listening experiences.

A Call for Balance and Ethical Considerations

Mastis concludes by advocating for a balanced approach to AI integration in music. She emphasizes the importance of ethical guidelines, transparency, and ongoing dialogue between technologists and artists to ensure that AI serves as a tool that complements, rather than replaces, human creativity.

Example 1: The documentary concludes with a roundtable discussion among artists, ethicists, and technologists, exploring frameworks for integrating AI into the music industry responsibly, ensuring that human creativity remains at the forefront.

Example 2: Lindsey Mastis shares her personal journey of transitioning from traditional journalism to exploring AI’s impact on various industries, including music, highlighting the importance of ethical considerations and human oversight in technological advancements.