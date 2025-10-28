Bad Omens Plots An International Arena Tour For 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CelebrityAccess) — Platinum-certified heavy metal band Bad Omens announced plans for an international arena tour with dates set to kick off in the spring of 2026.

The tour will officially get underway on February 22 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake, Utah, with the North American segment scheduled to wind up at Oakland Arena on March 27th.

In the fall of 2026, Bad Omens heads to the UK and Europe for a run of shows that starts in Dublin on November 21st and wraps with two shows in Amsterdam on Dec 12 and 13. Venues for European and UK shows have yet to be announced.

Beartooth and President are lined up to provide support for the tour.

The tour follows the release of the band’s recent singles, “Specter” “Impose,” and “Dying To Love” with the first two being performed for fans for the first time at the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festival this year.

Artist presales begin Tuesday, October 28th at 12:00 pm local. Additional presales run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, beginning Friday, October 31st at 10:00 am local.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2026:

Feb 22 – Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 24 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

Feb 26 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

Feb 28 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

Mar 02 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

Mar 04 – Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL

Mar 06 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

Mar 08 – Place Bell – Laval, QC

Mar 10 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

Mar 11 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

Mar 13 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA

Mar 14 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

Mar 16 – Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC

Mar 17 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Mar 19 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

Mar 20 – Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX

Mar 22 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

Mar 24 – Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ

Mar 26 – Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA

Mar 27 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

EU TOUR 2025:

Nov 21 – Dublin, Ireland

Nov 23 – Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 26 – London, United Kingdom

Nov 28 – Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 29 – Nottingham, United Kingdom

Dec 1 – Bruxelles, Belgium

Dec 2 – Paris, France

Dec 4 – Dübendorf, Switzerland

Dec 5 – Nuremberg, Germany

Dec 6 – Berlin, Germany

Dec 9 – Hamburg, Germany

Dec 10 – Oberhausen, Germany

Dec 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dec 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands