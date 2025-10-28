Brian Setzer And The Stray Cats Cancel Tour Due To Serious Illness

(CelebrityAccess) — Rockabilly icon Brian Setzer and his band, The Stray Cats, were forced to cancel their fall tour due to what he described as a “serious illness.”

“I’m heartbroken to share that, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour. I know this affects so many people, and I am devastated to have to deliver this news,” Setzer shared on social media on Tuesday. “I’ve been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I’ve been looking forward so much to being on stage with my bandmates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I’m gutted.”

News of the canceled tour follows several scrapped shows that were scheduled for Michigan on October 25 and Illinois on October 26.

Setzer, 66, did not provide additional details about the nature of his health issues. Earlier this year, however, he revealed that he suffers from an autoimmune disease that has affected his ability to play guitar.

“There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play. I have seen some progress in that I can hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn’t even do that,” Setzer said in February. “Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me. It’s called the Mayo Clinic. I know I will beat this; it will just take some time.”