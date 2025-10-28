Exit Festival Goes Global: 2026 Events Planned For Croatia, Macedonia, Malta, Egypt, India, and More

NOVI SAD, Serbia (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Exit Festival have announced plans to take the popular European music event on the road in 2026, transforming it into a global touring festival amid growing friction with the Serbian government.

“After 25 years at the Petrovaradin Fortress, EXIT is now spreading its wings to the world. We aim to unite continents through our festivals and carry the spirit of freedom wherever we go. For us, music has always been more than entertainment — it’s a powerful force that brings people together and builds bridges between nations and cultures. Our mission is to awaken new generations to believe that a better world is possible, and that it all starts with each one of us,” said festival founder and CEO Dušan Kovačević.

According to organizers, the festival has faced mounting pressure from the Serbian government over its support for student protests earlier this year, which erupted in response to alleged corruption following the collapse of a concrete and glass canopy at Novi Sad railway station that left at least 16 people dead.

The 2026 Exit Global Tour will begin in nearby Croatia, where the Sea Star Festival will take place at the Stella Maris Lagoon in Umag, Istria.

In June, the festival will move to Macedonia, followed by a stop in Malta in August, held across multiple locations on the island in partnership with G7 Events.

In October, the EXIT team will head to Egypt for an event in collaboration with Venture Lifestyle, a prominent Egyptian event producer.

In November, events are planned for Mumbai and Belgrade, marking the first time EXIT will land in India.

Additionally, organizers confirmed that the fan-favorite No Sleep Festival will return to Belgrade.

More details about each destination, as well as the full EXIT Global Tour 2026 program, will be announced in the coming weeks.