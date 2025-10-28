Industry Veteran John Rubey, Dead At 73

ASPEN, Colorado (CelebrityAccess) — John Alfred Rubey, a veteran of the entertainment industry, known to family and friends as Roger and “Uncle Roger,” passed away unexpectedly at his home in Colorado. He was 73.

“John’s warmth, mentorship, and integrity left a mark on everyone he met. He will be remembered not only for his achievements but for his kindness, humor, and steadfast faith,” Rubey’s family said in a statement announcing his passing.

The eldest of eight children born to Charles and Catherine Whalen-Rubey, Rubey earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting and economics from Regis University and went on to become a CPA, later earning his MBA from the University of Houston.

While in college, he assumed a leadership role on the student activities board, organizing concerts, films, and student events. After graduation, he joined legendary promoter Barry Fey’s company, Feyline Productions, in Denver, rising to vice president and treasurer and helping oversee concerts and tours from artists ranging from George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic’s Mothership tour to Willie & Waylon, Santana, The Grateful Dead, and the Red Rocks Summer Series.

In 1983, he played a significant role in booking the U.S. Festival with Steve Wozniak, which drew a total attendance of 670,000 fans in Southern California over four days.

After Feyline, Rubey held senior roles across the industry, including Chief Operating Officer of PACE Management, founding Spring Communications, and later serving as President of AEG-TV and Network LIVE.

He also launched his own firm, Rubey Entertainment, and became the first Chief Executive Officer of Fathom Events, helping to bring the company to national acclaim.

Additionally, Rubey produced cinema events and live broadcasts featuring Beyoncé, Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Prince, LIVE 8 (on AOL), the Michael Jackson Memorial, Operation MySpace live from Kuwait (on MySpace), and numerous other global AEG and non-AEG events, including live festivals worldwide. Under his guidance, these projects generated $19.7 million in licensing revenue and $15 million in marketing value of media promotions, leading to $2.1 billion in tour box office revenue.

His accolades include 60 Telly Awards, two Lumiere Awards from the International 3D Society, two Cine Golden Eagle Awards, and an Epix Performing Arts Special, among others.

Rubey is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; his siblings; nieces and nephews; and his extended family.