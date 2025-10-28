Jess Kinn Joins ROAM As Senior Agent

UNITED KINGDOM (vip-booking) – Recognized as one of the UK’s most artist-focused agents, Kinn brings a diverse roster including Olly Alexander (Years & Years), Africa Express, The Aces, Moonchild Sanelly, Mallrat, Beth McCarthy, Swim School, Katie Tupper, CATTY, Aleksiah, Boyish, Ruby Waters, Babymorocco, Priyanka and Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler.

Kinn joins ROAM from One Fiinix Live, where she was the agency’s first agent hire and helped expand its roster and reputation. Her work included leading Years & Years’ Night Call arena tour and major festival headline slots. She has been nominated for Music Week’s Live Agent of the Year, Best Agent at the Young Music Boss Awards, and previously recognised as LIVE UK’s Backstage Star and Music Week’s Rising Star.

Before joining One Fiinix Live, Kinn worked at LIVENow, where she helped deliver livestream productions including Dua Lipa’s record-breaking Studio 2054, Gorillaz, and The Pete Tong Heritage Orchestra. She began her career at The Leighton Pope Organization, later joining CODA/Paradigm (now Wasserman), where she spent nine years working on international tours for artists such as Shawn Mendes and Halsey.

Alex Bruford, founder of ROAM, said: “We are thrilled that Jess has chosen to join ROAM. She is an exceptional agent whose drive and commitment to her artists and to positive change in the industry perfectly reflect our values.”

Jess Kinn added, “I’m beyond excited to join such a forward-thinking team. ROAM’s artist-first approach and collaborative culture really stood out to me. As someone who advocates for gender equality and represents artists from underrepresented communities, it’s inspiring to see ROAM’s clear commitment to inclusivity.”

Kinn’s arrival follows less than two months after ROAM’s launch, formed through the merger of ATC Live and Arrival Artists.

ROAM is now the world’s largest independent booking agency, representing more than 800 artists, including Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Khruangbin, Big Thief, The Lumineers, Jungle, and Fontaines D.C. The agency operates from offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Paris, and Glasgow, with dedicated teams for brand partnerships and tour marketing.