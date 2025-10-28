Live Nation Canada Secures RBC As A Naming Rights Partner For Toronto Waterfront Amphitheater

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Canada and banking giant RBC announced a new multi-year partnership that includes naming rights for the amphitheater at Toronto’s waterfront.

As part of the agreement, the venue will be officially renamed as the RBC Amphitheatre, effect immediately. Additionally, the venue will be upgraded to host live entertainment events year-round by 2030.

“As a champion of the music industry across Canada, RBC is an incredible partner for us,” said Michael Rapino, President and Chief Executive Officer, Live Nation Entertainment. “The redevelopment of RBC Amphitheatre, formerly Budweiser Stage, strengthens Toronto’s position as a global entertainment hub and a must-play city for artists who are touring. With these changes, RBC Amphitheatre will become a world-class venue with unmatched acoustics, fan-friendly design and elevated hospitality experiences.”

Plans to upgrade the amphitheatre include the addition of a new pedestrian bridge will improve access and ease crowd flow as well as the addition of new concession locations around the venue. The plans also call for upgrades to hospitality areas along with the addition of a new lookout deck with elevator access to the lawn.

Features that are popular with fans, such as open lawn seating and views of the Toronto skyline will remain key parts of the venue’s identity.

RBC will take an active role in the events at the venue, hosting activations, including opportunities for ticket upgrades and giveaways.

“Canada exports incredible musical talent to the world and that starts with the artists and fans who make our live music scene thrive,” said Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer, RBC. “With this partnership, RBC Amphitheatre will attract even more top performers to this beloved venue and bring fans exceptional new music and entertainment experiences. We’re also proud to invest in a live music destination that will create hundreds of new jobs, draw in thousands more visitors and help boost local businesses across the region.”