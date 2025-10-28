Live Nation To Bring The Truth To Nashville In 2026

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation has revealed plans for The Truth, a major new concert venue in Nashville’s Wedgewood Houston neighborhood, slated to make its debut next fall.

“The legendary songwriter Harlan Howard said all you need for a good country song is three chords and the truth. The Truth is built on that same idea,” said Sally Williams, President of Nashville Music & Business Strategy at Live Nation. “Our goal is to create a space that could only exist here — where raw, honest music meets world-class production, and where fans and artists from across all genres can connect in a way that feels unmistakably Nashville.”

Designed by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation’s in-house design and development team, The Truth will be a 4,400-capacity venue with three levels of space and a flexible floor plan that can accommodate both standing and seated performances.

Located on Chestnut Street, The Truth will also feature Harlan’s, a dedicated whiskey bar paying tribute to the legendary Nashville songwriter Harlan Howard, and the Vinyl Room, a two-story listening room.

The venue will offer a range of food and beverage options highlighting local favorites, including Nashville-made whiskeys and spirits.

From a music perspective, The Truth will host performances spanning multiple genres, including major touring artists and regional favorites.

As part of the launch, Live Nation has pledged support for the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and the W.O. Smith Music School.

“NSAI is excited that Live Nation is recognizing Nashville songwriters as the backbone of our music community,” said Bart Harbison, Executive Director of NSAI. “From naming their amazing new venue The Truth, derived from legendary songwriter Harlan Howard’s famous saying, to lyric displays and other songwriter recognitions inside the remarkable facility, the space will highlight the important contributions of songwriters to the industry ecosystem. In addition, Live Nation’s generous financial support for NSAI will help us continue the work we do for the songwriting profession. We are very enthusiastic about the possibilities we can explore as we work together.”

“The backbone of Music City is the songwriters who put words to our feelings, stories, and joys. I’m excited that The Truth will be a venue dedicated to cultivating and supporting great songwriting,” Mayor Freddie O’Connell added. “When I expressed interest in music at a young age, the W.O. Smith Music School helped cultivate my passion, and allowing more people to have that opportunity is a great way to ensure all Nashvillians can follow their Music City dreams.”