Tool And Shinedown Join The Lineup For DWP’s Sonic Temple 2026

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) — After a record-breaking year in 2025, independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents has unveiled the full lineup for the 2026 edition of Sonic Temple, with both Tool and Shinedown joining the fray.

Now in its fifth year, the festival will showcase an extensive lineup of rock, metal, and punk, featuring more than 140 bands across five expanded stages in 2026.

Headlining artists for Sonic Temple 2026 include:

Thursday, May 14: My Chemical Romance, Pierce the Veil, Breaking Benjamin

Friday, May 15: Shinedown, The Offspring, Staind

Saturday, May 16: Bring Me the Horizon, Good Charlotte, Marilyn Manson

Sunday, May 17: Tool, Godsmack, Megadeth

Beyond the music, Sonic Temple will continue to spotlight visual art throughout the festival site, including the return of the popular onsite Art Boutique, Art Towers, and Art Walls, featuring live, large-scale installations and interactive pieces unfolding in real time throughout the weekend.

All pass types—including Single Day and 4-Day GA, GA+, VIP, and Premium Experiences—are available now at sonictemplefestival.com/passes for as low as $1 down on layaway, with more than six months to pay in full.

Full 2026 lineup:

My Chemical Romance, Tool, Bring Me the Horizon, Shinedown, Pierce the Veil, Good Charlotte, The Offspring, Breaking Benjamin, Godsmack, Sublime, Marilyn Manson, Staind, Megadeth, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Rise Against, All Time Low, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Electric Callboy, Stone Temple Pilots, Public Enemy, Motionless in White, Coheed and Cambria, Amon Amarth, Bush, Lorna Shore, The Used, Slaughter to Prevail, Alter Bridge, The Story So Far, Dayseeker, Black Label Society, Architects, Dance Gavin Dance, Chiodos, Body Count feat. Ice-T, Behemoth, Daughtry, New Found Glory, Black Veil Brides, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Tom Morello, Zakk Sabbath, Anthrax, Dethklok, Sepultura, Kublai Khan TX, Avatar, Coal Chamber, Sevendust, Mayday Parade, The Darkness, Story of the Year, We Came as Romans, Thrice, In Flames, Everclear, Motion City Soundtrack, The Wonder Years, State Champs, P.O.D., Static-X, The Ghost Inside, The Plot in You, The Amity Affliction, August Burns Red, Paleface Swiss, Kreator, L.S. Dunes, Cradle of Filth, Atreyu, Lit, Citizen, Biohazard, Carcass, Polaris, DragonForce, Alestorm, Wind Rose, Palaye Royale, Blessthefall, Knuckle Puck, DevilDriver, Hawthorne Heights, Whitechapel, Hinder, Senses Fail, Dying Fetus, Bloodywood, Apocalyptica, thrown, Buckcherry, All That Remains, Anberlin, Cattle Decapitation, Magnolia Park, Catch Your Breath, Chelsea Grin, Dope, Crown the Empire, Attila, Make Them Suffer, Saliva, From First to Last, Demon Hunter, Thornhill, Brand of Sacrifice, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Thy Art Is Murder, Fozzy, Napalm Death, Snot, Bodysnatcher, Alpha Wolf, Egypt Central, Carnifex, Holding Absence, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Mushroomhead, Powerman 5000, The Word Alive, Suffocation, Alira Elfeky, Attack Attack!, Nekrogoblikon, CKY, Drop Dead, Gorgeous, Soil, Butcher Babies, Wind Walkers, Signs of the Swarm, Woe, Is Me, Jiluka, Disembodied Tyrant, The Pretty Wild, Allt, Flaw, Spiritworld, Nerv, Novelists, Conquer Divide, Castle Rat, Windwaker, and Left on Red.