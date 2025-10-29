Former FKP Scorpio promoter Thilo Elsner has partnered with German production company Florida Entertainment to launch Florida Touring Co. GmbH, a dedicated live events company.

The new company will focus on developing live entertainment experiences across spoken word, music, and other stage formats, offering a range of services including tour planning, production, and event support.

Elsner, who most recently served as head promoter for FKP Scorpio’s spoken word and comedy team, will serve as managing director of the new venture, alongside project manager Hanne Müller.

“We work with artists who have something to say – in their own unique way. Loud or quiet, political, poetic, or entertaining. Our goal is to make their ideas visible and transform them into memorable live experiences. We believe that good collaboration requires trust – and sometimes the courage to explore new paths,” the company said in announcing the launch.

At launch, the company’s roster includes Metamorkid, Oliver Polak, Moritz Hohl, Murder on Ex, and Alina Bock, among others.