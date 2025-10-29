Bandsintown Expands Mission To Empower Artists With Marketplace

(Hypebot) — Live music discovery platform Bandsintown expands on its mission to empower all artists with the launch of the Bandsintown For Artists Marketplace. This first-of-its-kind ecosystem offers independent musicians tools to connect with fans. Unlike most “For Artists” platforms, it allows them to control their relationship with fans.

For 700,000 artists, 100 million registered fans, its global tour date distribution network with a monthly reach of more than 4.1 billion (that’s not a typo), Bandsintown is the cornerstone of live music discovery and marketing.

The new Bandsintown For Artists Marketplace furthers their mission by giving artists access to more than 30 integrated partners. These include CD Baby, TuneCore, Community, Groover, Musixmatch, ROSTR, and SymphonyOS from a central hub.

Artists – Not The Platform – Should Control The Fan Relationship

It would be a mistake to compare the Bandsintown for Artists Marketplace to offerings like SoundCloud’s Benefits. That affiliate program gives paying SoundCloud ArtistPro artists access to discounts on gear and services.

Bandsintown For Artists and its new Marketplace do much more in unique and important ways.

As it always has, Bandsintown guarantees that every artist’s tour dates get the same free global distribution to Spotify, Google, Bing, Apple and Shazam. They also offer an exclusive partnership with YouTube.

Bandsintown lists 2.3 million live events per year, generating over 450 million personalized concert recommendations each month through AI-powered discovery. By using Bandsintown, an artist’s live shows automatically reach billions of fans where they consume music.

That leads to fans discovering new artists on a massive scale and Bandsintown provides free tools to capture them. Then – unlike most social and streaming platforms who limit access to fans – Bandsintown empowers direct messaging.

“artists don’t just reach billions of fans — they own those relationships and can activate them”

Based on a strong belief that artists, not a platform, should control the fan relationship, info and data flow freely. This is between Bandsintown and many Artists Marketplace partners.

Connect with new fans on Bandsintown. Using a proprietary “Fan Data Webhook,” the relationship can be managed and monetized on Marketplace partners. This includes marketing and CRM platforms like Community, Kit, Openstage, and Rivet.

“Our mission has always been to help artists connect with fans and build careers on their own terms,” said Fabrice Sergent and Julien Mitelberg, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Bandsintown Group. “With the Marketplace, we’re ensuring that artists don’t just reach billions of fans — they own those relationships. They can activate them across every part of their creative workflow. It proves that scale and artist empowerment can coexist.”

Opportunities powered by Bandsintown Marketplace

With the launch of the Marketplace, the Bandsintown ecosystem now fully supports every stage of an artist’s career. Musicians can:

Publish and promote tour dates automatically across Bandsintown, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Bing, Google, Shazam, Spotify , and YouTube .

automatically across , and . Collect fan opt-ins and sync data across Marketing and CRM platforms including Cobrand , Community , Kit , Openstage, and Rivet

, , , and Tour dates also sync to link-in-bio tools Feature.fm and Linktree and website platforms Bandzoogle, Squarespace, Wix , and WordPress .

and and website platforms , and . Display merch on Bandsintown Artist pages with Amazon Music Merch and Shopify integrations

and integrations Distribute and market music using CD Baby, DistroKid, Groover, Musixmatch, ROSTR, SymphonyOS, Too Lost, TuneCore, un:hurd music, and UnitedMasters

The full list of platforms included in the launch of the Bandsintown for Artists Marketplace include: CelebrityAccess, Amazon Music, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Artist Growth, Bandzoogle, Bing, CD Baby, Cobrand, Community, DistroKid, Feature.fm, Google, Groover, Kit, Linktree, Musixmatch, Openstage, Rivet, ROSTR, Shazam, Shopify, Spotify, Squarespace, SymphonyOS, TooLost, TuneCore, un:hurd music, UnitedMasters, Wix, WordPress, and YouTube.

Why This Matters

The Bandsintown For Artists Marketplace gives creators access to distribution and marketing capabilities. These were once reserved for major labels while maintaining independence and control.

That matters in an era when independent artists are struggling financially and with growing competition, ever-changing algorithms and AI-generated content.