Chappell Roan, Bryan Adams, & Janelle Monae Among The Special Guests Joining The Lineup For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced a new round of special guests ahead of the organization’s 2025 induction ceremony, which will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 8.

The newly announced special guests include rising star Chappell Roan, who will take the stage to induct pop icon Cyndi Lauper. The Rock Hall also confirmed that Avril Lavigne will participate in Lauper’s induction.

Other special guests for 2025 include Bryan Adams, Donald Glover, En Vogue, Feist, Janelle Monáe, Jim Carrey, The Killers, Jerry Cantrell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Nancy Wilson, and more.

These guests join an already impressive lineup of presenters and performers, which includes Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Elton John, Iggy Pop, J.I.D., Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Flea, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, and Twenty One Pilots, among others.

The list of 2025 inductees includes Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes in the Performer category.

Both Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon will be honored for their influence on modern music, while Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye will receive Musical Excellence Awards.

The 2025 Ahmet Ertegun Award will be presented to record producer and music industry executive Lenny Waronker.

The induction ceremony will be livestreamed on Disney+, with a special airing on ABC at a later date, and will be available on Hulu the following day.