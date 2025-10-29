DistroKid Launches Direct Merch Sales Platform For Artists

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Music distribution platform DistroKid announced the launch of Direct, a new direct-to-fan platform that extends DistroKid’s reach beyond audio and video distribution.

The platform is designed to give artists an easy way to create an online store and sell merchandise — including custom T-shirts, tote bags, and mugs — directly to fans within the DistroKid ecosystem.

“Direct is one more way DistroKid helps artists at every step — before, during, and after they release music,” said Matthew Ogle, Chief Product Officer. “We’re building simple tools that let artists share what they create, from music to merch and beyond, and connect directly with the people who care about them most.”

“DistroKid’s new Direct store makes that process seamless,” said Devin Gray, jazz musician and DistroKid member. “It takes the stress out of designing, setting up, and shipping merch, so I can focus on creating music.”

Built on the technology infrastructure developed by Bandzoogle, which DistroKid acquired in 2023, Direct will expand with additional merchandise options in the coming months.