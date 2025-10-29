Patti LaBelle Strikes A Catalog Deal With Primary Wave

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Independent publisher Primary Wave Music, announced a new partnership with the legendary singer and recording artst Patti LaBelle.

The deal includes the Grammy-winning singer’s artist royalties across her catalog, spanning 18 studio albums, 3 live albums, 14 compilations, and 47 singles. LaBelle has sold more than 50 million records worldwide, with 42 singles charting on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and 20 albums appearing on the Billboard 200, including two top 10s.

LaBelle’s hits in the partnership include “Lady Marmalade,” “If Only You Knew,” “New Attitude,” and “On My Own.” “Lady Marmalade,” recorded with the group LaBelle, topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1975 and was later enshrined in the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry. “If Only You Knew” became her first No. 1 R&B solo single in 1983, while “New Attitude,” from Beverly Hills Cop, brought her pop success in 1984. Her duet with Michael McDonald, “On My Own,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination.

A Grammy, Emmy, and American Music Award winner, LaBelle’s six-decade career spans music, film, Broadway, and business. She also launched her own label, GPE Records, and released her first jazz album, Bel Hommage.

“We are so honored to be in business with a legend such as Ms. LaBelle,” said Steven Greener of Primary Wave. “She’s a true icon and trailblazer, and we look forward to doing great things together.”