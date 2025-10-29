Peter Daniel Newman Signs A Publishing Agreement With Sony Music Publishing Nashville And Showbiz Ro Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville and its partner Showbiz Ro Music announced the signing of songwriter and producer Peter Daniel Newman to a global publishing deal.

Based in Canada, Newman has built a reputation for his collaborations with Nashville artists, including Megan Moroney’s hit “Georgia Girl” from her Gold-certified album Lucky and Parmalee’s Country Airplay Top 10 single “Cowgirl” from Fell in Love with a Cowgirl.

His credits also include Tyler Booth’s “Gone Done Did,” Austin and Colin’s “Dirtiest Party in the South,” as well as a placement in Netflix’s The Gangs of Oslo and multiple Eurovision features across Europe.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Sony Music Publishing and Showbiz Ro Music. From my very first conversation with Rusty, I knew this would be the right fit—his passion for music is both inspiring and contagious. Newfoundland, where I grew up, has a rich history of songwriting and Irish folk music. I am proud that those Newfoundland roots have carried me all the way to Music Row. I am deeply grateful to Rusty, Liz, and Ronna for their support and belief in me, and I look forward to the opportunities ahead,” Newman said.

“Peter is driven, determined, and destined for a long and successful career on Music Row. It’s incredible to be celebrating his first Top 10 Country single already. He’s built a strong foundation alongside Liz and Ronna, and I have no doubt the three of them will continue to make magic,” added Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston.