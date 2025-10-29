Portuguese Singer-Songwriter Maninho Signs With Warner Chappell

LISBON, Portugal (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the music publishing division of Warner Music Group (WMG), announced the signing of rising Portuguese singer-songwriter Maninho.

“We’re delighted to officially enter the Portuguese market – and to launch with a signing as prominent as Maninho is a real statement of intent for us in the territory. Maninho is an incredible songwriter and guitarist, and someone we can see working with our biggest artists and writers around the world. A special thanks to Paulo Miranda (MD, Warner Music Portugal) for his help in getting the deal over the line. I’m looking forward to our teams in Southern Europe collaborating closely as we continue to sign and develop amazing talent,” added Santiago Menéndez-Pidal, WCM’s President of Southern Europe.

Maninho, who is signed to Warner Music Portugal, first broke out in 2021 with his debut single, “Pode Tentar,” which went 4x Platinum and became one of the year’s biggest hits. Since then, he’s achieved 7x Platinum and 2x Gold certifications in just four years as a solo artist, establishing himself as one of Portugal’s fastest-rising stars.

“I am very happy to be signing with Warner Chappell Music Portugal and deepening my relationship with Warner Music Group. I’ve enjoyed an incredible start to my career and hope to take it even further with this deal. I want my music to connect with fans globally and the teams here are going to help me do that!” Maninho said.