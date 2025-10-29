Somewhere Festival & Conference Returns to Downtown Wichita for 2026

WICHITA, KS (CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful 2025, the community-driven Somewhere Festival & Conference will return to downtown Wichita for its third edition in 2026.

Set for September 25–26, the festival spans multiple venues across the city. While the 2026 lineup has yet to be announced, this year’s festival featured performances by Deadmau5, Flying Lotus, Suki Waterhouse, BigXthaPlug, and Aloe Blacc with 2ŁØT.

The 2025 edition drew over 15,000 attendees from 31 states and six countries, showcasing more than 188 musical artists and 105+ visual and dance performers. The event also included conference panels, workshops, and sessions led by speakers from Billboard, Blackbird Studio, NPR, and more.

Organizers also revealed plans for Somewhere in Winter, Wichita’s first downtown holiday festival and ice rink experience, launching this November.

The festival is presented by independent live event brands Breakaway and Movement Music.