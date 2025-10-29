The Mill at Rockdale Debuts as Delaware County’s New Hub for Music and Arts

ASTON, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Delaware County is home to a brand-new hub for music and live entertainment with the debut of The Mill at Rockdale.

Located in Aston, The Mill at Rockdale is a new mixed-use event space for concerts, education, and community events. Situated in the emerging Rockdale Arts District, this 250-person capacity venue was spearheaded by lifelong friends and Penncrest alumni Jared Loss and Mike Gaydos.

“We have built the venue we always wished existed in our hometown,” said co-founder Jared Loss, a Penncrest High School and Temple University alum. “The Mill at Rockdale is about creating a new home for music and the arts in Delaware County—one that supports local talent, attracts regional visitors, and grows with the community.”

Co-founder Michael Gaydos, also a Penncrest alum, added: “Our lifelong friendship and shared passion for music and the arts led us here. We see The Mill as a long-term investment in the cultural and economic future of the area—especially as small venues in nearby cities like West Chester and Wilmington go by the wayside.”

The Mill at Rockdale will host a soft opening on November 8, 2025, for the “Share the Stage” event, bringing together neurodiverse musicians to collaborate with professional musicians from the Philadelphia region. The event will raise funds to support the Autism Science Foundation.

Philadelphia’s ten-piece psychedelic folk group Cosmic Guilt will perform at The Mill on Saturday, November 29, with support from Nashville recording artist Cole Gallagher.

The venue’s grand opening will take place on Saturday, December 6, when Pennsylvania-based band Real Feel hosts their album release party at The Mill.