Blues Legend Marcia Ball Announces Her Retirement

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated Texas blues icon Marcia Ball announced plans to retire from touring and performing after being diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

In a statement shared through her label, Alligator Records, Ball said:

“As many of you may know or have heard, over recent months I have been struggling with voice issues and have not been able to perform as I always have. This has been frustrating for me since performing with my band and my musical friends has been my life.

So, I must now share this with my fans and friends: I recently visited the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, and I have finally received some answers—though not the ones I had hoped for. I have ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), and I need to share that with my family, friends, fans, and the many music collaborators and associates I’ve worked with over the years.

The support I have received from Kurland, my booking agency; my record label, Alligator Records; the hundreds of venues I’ve played over the decades; and the thousands of fans I’ve met and become friends with has been a real joy.

It is impossible to predict how this ALS diagnosis will fully impact my life. At this early stage, however, I know that performing is something I can no longer do. I can’t sing.

Sadly, I have canceled all the shows I had scheduled for the foreseeable future. The absolute last thing I want to do is cancel shows, and my sincere apologies go out to everyone affected.

I will be entering a treatment program at UT San Antonio, and I am hopeful that the progression of symptoms will be slow. ALS has no known cure at this time, but there are a few drugs that may help.

My family, circle of friends, and bandmates are providing me with tremendous support as this news sinks in. Adjustments will be necessary, but one thing that won’t change is my love and support for the music community—and you can be sure I will be out listening to music every chance I get.

Thank you for your understanding and for allowing me the time and space I need to make these unexpected life adjustments.”