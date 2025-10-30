Breakpoint Booking Welcomes Singer/Songwriter Aliah Sheffield

BEVERlY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – Breakpoint has officially welcomed Aliah Sheffield into the family. The Singer-Songwriter is capitalizing on the success of her viral pandemic release, “These Songs Are For Anyone Sick Of Earth!” Recent touring highlights include sold-out shows in Atlanta and NYC, plus stops in DC, Richmond, and VA Beach. Tickets are currently on sale in LA, Chicago, and Orlando, with further announcements forthcoming.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, and raised in Savannah, Georgia, Sheffield finds beauty in the in-between, the welcoming space that surrounds her ruminations on love, life, and speaking truth to the world. An avid reader and writer who trained on clarinet and saxophone, she transitioned to piano during her senior year of high school, when she also started writing songs. Her mother introduced Sheffield to records by Nina Simone, Donny Hathaway, and Aretha Franklin, iconic artists who “spoke about depression, feeling misunderstood, racial inequality; they spoke about just problems in America.” They exerted a strong influence on Sheffield, as she says, “Songs can be about more than just, you know, love. You can really say something that matters.”

­After leaving Berklee College of Music in Boston, Sheffield settled in New Jersey and began gigging with friends around the Tri-State Area. She became a singer when she realized that if she wanted her words to be heard, she would have to sing them herself. Working day jobs ranging from music tutor to security guard to cruise ship performer, she helped relaunch the historic Philly soul/R&B label Sound Gems after its decades-long dormancy with her 2014 single “Where I’m At (Is in Love with You).” Focused on her writing as the isolation and chaos of the pandemic lockdown took hold, she developed an online audience as she uploaded videos of herself singing original songs in- spired by the minutiae of everyday life.

A move to Mexico resulted in her breakthrough song “Earth Is Ghetto,” whose viral success (over 1 million TikTok creates) prompted a move to Atlanta. Learning how to produce songs there, she released a collaborative album, Since You’ve Been Around (2021), with jazz/soul band Soul’d Out. She signed with Def Jam the following summer, and relocated to Los Angeles in 2023. Sheffield has found her voice with the completion of “THESE SONGS ARE FOR ANYONE SICK OF EARTH”, her debut EP via Def Jam, featuring “Boo Boo The Fool” and “Some Of Your People.” After more than a decade of hard work, her story is proof that beyond the destination, there’s beauty in the journey – the in between. For Sheffield, a new journey is beginning.

Based in Nashville, TN, Sheffield’s touring party is an efficient four people, including a guitar player and herself on piano. The full rider is available upon request.