Dan Rosen Tapped To Lead WMG Southeast Asia

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the appointment of Dan Rosen to oversee the company’s recorded music businesses in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In his role as President of Warner Music Australasia & Southeast Asia, Rosen will continue to report to Lo Ting-Fai (known as Lofai), President of Warner Music APAC, and will also continue to oversee Warner’s recorded music and music publishing operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Lofai said: “This region is richly diverse, full of extraordinary artists, talented entrepreneurs, and young, passionate fans who are highly engaged with a booming music ecosystem. Breaking more artists and turbocharging our business here is one of WMG’s top global priorities. Under Dan’s skilled leadership, our artists will tap into both the economic value and population strength across all eight countries, providing a powerful springboard to global fame and fortune. Change is never easy, but this is about doing something bold and winning big over the long term.”

“Our mission has always been to find dynamic ways to help our local artists go global and for our global artists to grow passionate local fanbases. I’m honored to lead a talented, focused team and work with our amazing local partners across these six diverse and exciting markets in Southeast Asia, while reinforcing our commitment to Australian and New Zealand artists. This move comes at an incredible time, as there is a wealth of talent in this region that deserves a bigger global stage,” Rosen added.