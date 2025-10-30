Kobalt And Umm Entertainment Partner To Acquire Peter Plate and Ulf Leo Sommer’s Catalog

LOS ANGELES / BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Kobalt and Berlin-based umn Entertainment have partnered to acquire the publishing and writers’ rights to the catalog of Peter Plate and Ulf Leo Sommer, the multi-award-winning songwriters behind some of Germany’s biggest pop hits.

The acquisition covers the duo’s entire body of work, including their career as Rosenstolz—one of Germany’s most influential and best-selling pop acts—as well as hit songs written for leading artists such as Sarah Connor, Roland Kaiser, Max Raabe, Zweiraumwohnung, and many others.

As Rosenstolz, the pair released multiple No. 1 albums, selling more than four million records in Germany alone and building a cross-generational fan base with their blend of pop, chanson, and socially conscious songwriting. Beyond their own career, they have penned major successes for other artists, including Sarah Connor’s million-selling 2015 album Muttersprache, further cementing their reputation as two of the most successful and versatile German songwriters of their generation.

The duo’s catalog also includes the soundtracks to Germany’s popular Bibi & Tina film franchise and the hit musicals they have produced on the stage of Berlin’s legendary Theater des Westens.

The agreement with Kobalt covers both the authors’ share and publishing rights, making it one of the most significant catalog transactions in the German music market in recent years.

While financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the sale will enable Plate and Sommer to further invest in their work as writers, composers, and producers for the stage. The proceeds from the deal will support the development of new productions, including their upcoming original musical Wir sind am Leben, set in 1990s Berlin.

In a joint statement, umn co-founders Dominique Casimir, Maximilian Kolb, and Justus Haerder said: “Peter and Ulf have shaped the sound and identity of German pop culture for decades and remain a defining force in contemporary music. They have created one of the most influential and successful song catalogs in German pop music. Their works are part of our cultural heritage. Our long-standing collaboration is personal—built on friendship, trust, and respect—and it is an honor for us to now preserve and develop this body of work together with Kobalt.

As umn, we see our role not only in enabling such landmark transactions but in shaping the creative future of these works—creating new contexts, making them accessible to today’s and future generations, and ensuring their continued relevance and impact. We couldn’t have thought of a better beginning for the journey of partnerships and acquisitions ahead.”

“We are proud to be partnering with umn to become the custodians of Peter and Ulf’s extraordinary catalog—a body of work that has left a profound mark on German pop music and beyond. At Kobalt, our mission is to combine global reach with transparent, writer-friendly administration, ensuring that timeless songs remain alive across generations and territories. Partnering with umn Entertainment has been key to bringing this acquisition to life, and together we will safeguard and amplify the cultural and commercial legacy of these songs for the future,” added Kobalt CEO Laurent Hubert.

Peter Plate and Ulf Leo Sommer concluded: “We see this not as an ending, but as a new beginning. The sale of our catalog gives us the freedom to focus on our theater work and to tell new stories on stage independently and with full creative energy. We’re grateful to umn and Kobalt for their trust and for keeping our songs in such good hands. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our lawyer, Bettina Strehl, who provided us with legal support throughout this process.”