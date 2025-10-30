Philadelphia Radio Legend Pierre Robert Dies

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Philadelphia rock radio station WMMR announced the passing of longtime employee and local radio legend Pierre Robert. He was 70.

According to Philadelphia’s NBC10, Robert was found dead inside of his home on October 29th after he failed to appear for a scheduled Zoom interview with Bryan Adams.

A fixture of Philadelphia’s radio landscape for decades, Robert’s career with WMMR began in 1981 and continued to his passing on Wednesday.

Along with his work on Philadelphia radio, was actively involved in charitable initiatives such as an AIDS Walk and Manna’s Pie in the Sky fundraiser, among others.

“We all have heavy hearts today,” said Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley. “Pierre’s unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed.”