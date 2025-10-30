Position Music Signs Matt Geroux To WW Publishing Deal In JV With The Core

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, Founder and CEO of Position Music has announced the signing of Nashville-based award-winning songwriter and producer Matt Geroux to a worldwide publishing deal. Known for blending pop and rock influences into the fabric of modern country music and a sharp ear for melody and a strong sense of storytelling, Geroux brings a writer’s depth and a producer’s precision to every project.

His work with breakout country artist Josh Ross, most notably the U.S. Country Radio #1 hit “Single Again”, has earned him widespread recognition. With over 500 million streams across his catalogue, Geroux continues to craft compelling, genre-crossing songs that resonate with today’s country audience.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Matt to the Position crew in Nashville. The combination of his writing/ production, along with his hustle, make him one of the town’s most dynamic writers. Big thanks to the team at The Core for their partnership – we’re excited to continue working alongside them as things build.” – Chandler Thurston, Position Music A&R

“Position instantly felt like family and now having them join forces with my home team at The Core makes this moment even more meaningful. I’m grateful to have champions that believe in my songs as much as I do and excited for what’s to come.” – Matt Geroux

“We’ve always believed in surrounding ourselves with partners who understand our vision, and the team at Position couldn’t be a better fit for Matt. Their passion and commitment are exactly what he deserves, and we’re excited to see what this next chapter brings.” – Simon Tikhman and Chief Zaruk, Co-Founders and CEOs of The Core Entertainment.