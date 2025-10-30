Roskilde Festival 2026 Unveils Next Wave of Artists, Headlined by Gorillaz, Ethel Cain, and Bad Gyal

ROSKILDE, Denmark (CelebrityAccess) — Roskilde Festival, the long-running Danish non-profit music event, has announced the next round of artists for its 2026 edition, including headliners Gorillaz, Ethel Cain, and Bad Gyal.

Now in its 54th year, the 2026 lineup also features Mercury Prize–nominated British rapper Pa Salieu, Japanese DJ ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, Nigerian Afrobeats singer Lojay, and country artist Sierra Ferrell, who in February took home four Grammy Awards, including Best Americana Album.

“We are unveiling the first glimpse of a lineup that truly reflects what Roskilde Festival has always been about: bringing people together in a unique community across generations, backgrounds, and musical preferences—and giving artists a space where they can grow and develop. It’s no coincidence that several of the artists announced today have previously performed on the festival’s smaller stages and are now returning to a larger audience. One of our key missions is to create an environment where art can evolve, because it is in these moments of breakthrough that new ideas, movements, and perspectives can emerge and unfold. This is also part of our core values as an independent, non-profit festival,” said Thomas Sønderby Jepsen, Roskilde Festival’s Head of Music.

Ticket sales for the festival officially began on Thursday, with more than 130,000 fans expected to attend in 2026.

Newly announced artists for Roskilde Festival 2026 include: