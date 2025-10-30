SeatGeek Names Matt Herman As Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced the hiring of Matt Herman as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Herman will oversee SeatGeek’s marketing organization, guiding brand strategy, growth marketing, and communications as the company continues to scale its platform and expand partnerships across major sports and entertainment properties.

Herman joins SeatGeek from Wayfair, where he led Search, Recommendations, and Marketing Technology across the company’s $12 billion e-commerce platform. In that role, he oversaw the development of scalable systems for personalization, search, customer communications, and marketing measurement—driving stronger engagement and conversion across Wayfair’s global business.

With deep experience at the intersection of marketing, data science, and technology, Herman has built and led teams that use data and experimentation to drive growth and engagement. At Wayfair, he helped scale the company from $1 billion to more than $12 billion in revenue, leading large cross-functional organizations focused on personalization, search, and customer experience. As AI-powered search, discovery and personalization emerge as the next frontier of marketing, Herman’s background positions him to lead SeatGeek through this new era of innovation and opportunity.

“Matt’s experience sits right where modern marketing is headed — at the crossroads of personalization and data-driven growth,” said Jack Groetzinger, CEO and co-founder of SeatGeek. “As AI changes how fans discover and connect with live events, Matt’s going to help us make SeatGeek even more personal, more intuitive, and more fan-first.”

Alongside this appointment, SeatGeek announced that Sarah Kettler has been named Executive Vice President of Marketing & Communications, overseeing all aspects of brand, customer marketing, and communications. Kettler will report directly to Herman.

“SeatGeek’s mission to transform the live event experience resonates deeply with me,” said Herman. “The company’s commitment to innovation, its culture of data-driven decision-making, and its fan-first ethos are what make it such an exciting place to build.”

Before joining Wayfair in 2013, Herman was a consultant at Bain & Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS from MIT.