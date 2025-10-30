Sony Music Publishing Takes A Stake In Finland’s Elements Music

HELSINKI, Finland (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the acquisition of a stake in the respected Finnish company Elements Music and its publishing catalog of more than 10,000 works.

The deal also includes a creative partnership under which Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia will provide local support to Elements Music’s artist roster while helping its songwriters reach a broader international audience.

The company’s roster includes many of Finland’s most successful songwriters, such as Axel Ehnström, Johannes Brotherus (KUUMAA), OLGA, Jonas Olsson, Timo Kiiskinen, Kyösti Salokorpi, Samuli Sirviö, and BESS. In addition, the company’s publishing catalog features works by several Finnish music legends, including Eppu Normaali, Yö, and Popeda.

The financial terms of Sony Music Publishing’s investment were not disclosed.

“We are proud and excited about this collaboration, which is a significant milestone for the entire Finnish music industry. It is also essential that SMP shares our view of creator-driven publishing. Artificial intelligence and global platforms are changing how music is used and how compensation models work, and it is important that our partner has enough influence and resources to defend creative professionals. Through this deal, the position of Finnish music creators and the future of their works are now better protected,” stated Elements Music owners Tommi Tuomainen and Eero Tolppanen in a joint statement.