(HYPEBOT) – Learn how Bruce C. Bryan’s new book Turning Tables connects the lessons of great service with success in live music. From teamwork to timing, find out how the restaurant floor and the concert stage have more in common than you think.

Bruce C. Bryan understands the art of service from multiple angles. He was a server himself during his college years, ran numerous television sales teams and leads marketing and branding firm 5 Points Creative.

More recently Bryan founded non-profit Spot on Kirk, a cornerstone of Roanoke, VA’s growing live music scene for both regional and touring musicians. Cedric Burnside, Morgan Wade, Freddie McGregor, and Wheatus are among the eclectic national and international artists who have graced its stage.

Turning Tables: What Musicians and Venue Staff can learn from the Art of Service

Running a live show isn’t that different from running a restaurant. The lights dim, the audience buzzes with excitement, and a skilled team hustles behind the scenes to create a seamless experience. That’s the connection Bruce C. Bryan explores in his insightful book, “Turning Tables: Everything I Needed to Know About Business I Learned as a Server.”

Bryan reveals how lessons from waiting tables — planning, patience, empathy, and attention to detail — translates to the music and live event world.

Hospitality as Performance

In his new book, Bryan compares great service to a performance — and if you’ve ever been on stage, you know what that means. Every night, both servers and musicians step into the spotlight, read their audience and deliver a show.

There is a rhythm and flow of service. Every movement counts.

For performers and venue staff, the takeaway is clear: your audience can feel your energy. Whether you’re serving drinks or playing a set, it’s not just what you do — it’s how you do it.

Teamwork Makes the Music Work

In Turning Tables, Bryan talks about respecting the veterans — the “Dollys” of the workplace — who set the tone and hold the the entire system together. Think of Dolly as almost every venue’s stage manager, or sound engineer.

Just like a kitchen crew or wait staff on the restaurant floor, a great live team succeeds because everyone listens, communicates, and moves together. You don’t need to be on stage to be part of the show — you just need to know your cues and watch each others backs.

“It’s not about the fork — it’s about honoring the craft.”

Bryan highlights The Bear’s famous episode “Forks,” where every moment is measured and every detail matters. He calls this “hospitality as precision.”

Musicians and crew can take that mindset to heart:

Check your gear before doors open.

Confirm set times.

Keep communication tight.

As the author puts it, “It’s not about the fork — it’s about honoring the craft.” In the music world, that’s honoring the sound, the setup, and the audience.

Grace and Gratitude

Another major theme in Turning Tables is to “start with a smile and end with a thank you.”

That’s about more than customer service — it’s how reputations are built. When artists thank their crew, and staff treat every band like a headliner, the result is a culture of respect. Fans notice. Artists come back. Staff feel valued.

As Bryan writes, “People pay more for exceptional service,” and in live music music, that translates into loyalty and longevity.

Art of Service = Art of Performance

For everyone in the live music world — from sound techs to touring bands — Turning Tables is a masterclass in attitude, preparation, and professionalism.

Turning Tables Takeaways

Prepare like a pro

Perform with care

Support your team

Show gratitude always

Because whether you’re serving dinner or serving a crowd, you’re in the business of creating unforgettable experiences.

Ready to rethink your next gig or show night? Grab this new book by Bruce C. Bryan and learn how hospitality can turn your work into art.

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of the Skyline Artists Agency.