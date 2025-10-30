VENU And Primary Wave Music Partner To Bring Music Catalogs To Life Across VENU’s Portfolio

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (VENU), a visionary owner, operator, and builder of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, announced today the first step towards their strategic partnership with Primary Wave Music, the leading publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, to bring artist-inspired experiences to its premium entertainment venues nationwide.

Home to more than 200 legendary artists and estates, including icons such as Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, and James Brown, Primary Wave Music is celebrated for reintroducing classic artists to new generations through innovative marketing, content, and brand partnerships. Backed by a catalog of over 1000 Top 10 singles and 400 #1 hits, this partnership creates a scalable pipeline of premium content with enduring market demand.

As VENU accelerates its nationwide expansion, with three new outdoor amphitheaters anticipated to open in 2026 across the Tulsa market, El Paso, Texas, and the Dallas metro area, this new alliance deepens the Company’s artist-inspired programming and strengthens its premium entertainment portfolio. With operating campuses already established in Colorado and Georgia, VENU continues to scale its footprint, targeting up to 40 total locations by 2030.

“Primary Wave’s approach to honoring music’s greatest legends while empowering new voices makes them the perfect partner as we expand our artist-inspired programming across the country,” said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “We’re going beyond what’s been done before. Developing a multi-dimensional content strategy in-house to include residencies, theatrical performances, and other original productions, is a top priority for us. This relationship represents a key step in creating truly unique and diversified content as we look beyond live concerts to redefine the live entertainment experience.”

Lisa Fruggiero, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Primary Wave Music, commented, “Coming together with VENU was an easy decision. This exciting, anticipated partnership provides an opportunity for Primary Wave to build a dynamic platform, alongside VENU’s incredible team, that will connect our iconic catalog of music with fans across multiple generations. These cutting-edge music experiences will push the boundaries of how fans can engage and celebrate our legendary roster of artists for years to come.”

Each new amphitheater in Oklahoma, Texas, and future markets are expected to feature VENU’s Multi-Seasonal Configuration Technology. This system combines radiant heat, massive fans, wind walls, and a canopied roof structure to ensure year-round comfort and weather protection. VENU’s multi-seasonal model allows for 365 days of live programming, reinforcing VENU’s commitment to innovation, dynamic year-round content, and the continued growth of live entertainment.

This partnership will see Primary Wave join a growing list of major brands that have chosen to align with VENU’s fan-founded, fan-owned, and artist-inspired vision including NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Beer, Troy Aikman, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Ford Dealerships, Boingo, Tixr, Ryan LLC, and Dierks Bentley.