Warner Music Italy Launches Warner Records Italy And Atlantic Records Italy

MILAN, ITALY (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music (WM) Italy announces that it’s evolving the structure of the company on its 50th anniversary by launching two new frontline labels: Warner Records Italy and Atlantic Records Italy. The move will enable the business to grow with the ever-changing landscape by having a more focused and personalized set of teams that are agile and empowered to capitalize on opportunities for both established artists and emerging talent.

Eleonora Rubini has been appointed Label Director of Warner Records Italy, with Leonardo Luan as Head of A&R, Ruth Hagos as Senior A&R Urban, Anna Rampinelli as Head of Marketing, and Sara Daniele as Head of Promotions.

The reins of Atlantic Records Italy have been entrusted to Marco Masoli as Label Director, with Filippo Gimigliano as Head of A&R, Riccardo Primavera as Senior A&R Urban, Gianluca Covezzi as Head of Marketing, and Eleonora Bruno as Head of Promotions.

Each structure has a dedicated Digital Account Manager, an International Project Manager, and various Domestic Project Managers, A&R, and Promotion Managers who report to their respective heads. The two Label Directors report to the Vice President of WM Italy, Gianluca Guido, who serves as the liaison between the two labels along with its President, Pico Cibelli.

Cibelli, President, WM Italy says, “As we celebrate WM Italy’s 50th anniversary, these changes will set up WM Italy for its next chapter. The launch of Warner Records Italy and Atlantic Records Italy is an evolution that strengthens our ability to superserve our artists and connect audiences old and new all over the world. I have immense confidence in Eleonora, Marco, Renato, and their teams to drive our next era of growth and success.”

Rubini, Label Director, Warner Records Italy, adds, “By establishing these distinct labels, we can offer a more focused approach to artist development. We’re excited to build on the labels’ incredible legacy while creating an environment that champions both established artists and the next generation of Italian talent.”

Masoli, Label Director, Atlantic Records Italy, finishes, “Our goal is to create a home where creativity thrives and our artists can reach their full potential on the world stage. We’re ready to embrace this challenge and work closely with our artists to help them achieve their dreams.”

ADA Italy will continue to handle local distribution, label, and artist services, and moves under the direction of Renato Tanchis, who will report to Marco Masoli. Alongside this news, ADA Italy confirms the newly signed exclusive partnership with Andrea Comi (Attica Music) and Davide D’Aquino (Triggger).

D’Aquino – who leaves his role as Head of ADA Italy – and Comi will focus on scouting and artistic development, using the WEA Music Italy brand for their releases, in support of ADA, Atlantic Records and Warner Records. Their goal is to strengthen the service offerings for artists and independent labels, further diversifying the portfolio.