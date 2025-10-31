Amazon And Paramount Hit By Massive Layoffs

(CelebrityAccess) — Amazon announced plans this week to cut more than 14,000 jobs as part of what the company calls an effort to reshape its workplace culture.

On a conference call with investors, CEO Andrew Jassy said the layoffs weren’t financially driven or tied to AI but aimed at reducing layers of internal bureaucracy.

“When that happens, sometimes without realizing it, you can weaken the ownership of the people who are doing the actual work and who own most of the two-way door decisions—the ones that should be made quickly and right at the front line—and it can lead to slowing you down,” Jassy said.

He described the cuts as necessary to make Amazon more agile and better able to respond to what he called a “fast-moving technology transformation.”

Meanwhile, Paramount announced its own major round of layoffs this week, with more than 2,000 jobs—roughly 10% of its workforce—set to be eliminated.

The cuts follow Paramount’s acquisition by Skydance Media, the production and finance company founded by David Ellison. In an internal memo obtained by NBC News, Ellison said the company is “phasing out roles that are no longer aligned with our evolving priorities and the new structure designed to strengthen our focus on growth.”