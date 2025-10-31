Brooke Webster Elevated To A&R Manager At Prescription Songs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Prescription Songs announced the promotion of Brooke Webster to the role of A&R Manager.

“Brooke’s passion for working with our writers and producers, and her knowledge of both the Nashville and Los Angeles music scenes, has been invaluable to Prescription,” says Rhea Pasricha, Head of A&R, West Coast. “We are so excited to see her take on this new A&R Manager role and help shape the future of the company.”

Webster, who is based in Los Angles, oversees a rostr of artists, songwriters, and producers that includes Brooke currently oversees a dynamic roster that includes Slush Puppy, Nick Bailey, David Pramik, Anthony Watts, DallasK and Chloe Angelides, among others.

A Pennsylvania native, Webster attended Belmont University where she earned a degree in music business. After graduation, she began her career as A&R Coordinator at Back Blocks Music before joining Prescription Songs in 2021. She relocated to Los Angeles in 2024 and built a reputation on signings such as Greyson Chance and Gino The Ghost (Saweetie, Ca7riel & Paco, ENHYPEN).

“Over the past few years, I’ve been fortunate to grow surrounded by a team that values creativity and collaboration as deeply as I do,” adds Webster. “The support at Prescription has empowered me to trust my instincts, and I’m excited to continue evolving in this next chapter.”