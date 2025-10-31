Disco Presents Announces Refund Policy After Severe Weather Disruptions At Wicked Oaks

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Disco Presents, the Texas-based EDM promoter, announced its refund policy following weather disruptions at the company’s inaugural Wicked Oaks festival in Austin.

The festival, held from October 24–26, experienced dangerous weather on opening day, including heavy rain, lightning, and potential hail, prompting organizers to delay camping openings.

On Saturday, festival gates were delayed for three hours by local authorities due to possible inclement weather, finally opening at 5:00 PM once conditions cleared. However, the weather returned later that day, and the site was evacuated at 10:00 PM due to an unexpected heavy storm that rendered the festival grounds unusable for the rest of the night.

After mitigating the storm’s impact, the festival reopened an hour late on Sunday and operated safely for the remainder of the day.

“We know the weather interruptions were frustrating and disappointing. Our team worked around the clock to salvage as much of the weekend as possible while keeping people safe,” Disco Presents said in a statement.

Refund Information

All qualifying refunds will be issued to the original form of payment: