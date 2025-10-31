Marshall Arts Warns Promoters After Being Targeted by Scammers

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The UK-based concert promoter and tour agency Marshall Arts has issued a warning to its partners in the entertainment industry after being targeted by scammers.

According to IQ Magazine, the company’s name has been used in fraudulent emails purporting to be from founder Barrie Marshall and attempting to divert funds through fake deposit requests.

“Marshall Arts has been made aware of a scam targeting our promoters,” the company said in a statement provided to IQ. “Fraudulent emails are being circulated detailing fictitious booking offers for artists we represent.

“These messages appear to come from an individual falsely claiming to be Barrie Marshall, using a deceptive email address that closely resembles our own. Recipients are encouraged to discuss fake live performances before being sent misleading requests for deposit payments.”

Marshall Arts advised recipients not to respond to unsolicited booking offers and said it is taking steps to prevent the further circulation of fraudulent emails.

Based in London with regional offices in Los Angeles, Marshall Arts works with high-profile artists including Sir Paul McCartney, Herbie Hancock, Lionel Richie, Elton John, Annie Lennox, and others.