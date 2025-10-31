Nashville Artist Dave Barnes Signs A Global Publishing Deal With Capitol Christian Music Group

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) announced the signing of respected Nashville singer-songwriter Dave Barnes to an exclusive publishing deal.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Barnes has released hit songs of his own, including “Christmas Tonight” with Hilary Scott and “God Gave Me You.”

He has also written hits for artists such as Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Billy Currington, among others. His credits include two No. 1 country radio hits—“God Gave Me You” (Blake Shelton) and “Craving You” (Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris)—as well as a No. 2 song with “You” (Dan + Shay) and a No. 13 hit with “Like a Lady” (Lady A).

Barnes also scored a No. 1 on Christian radio with Bethany Dillon’s “All I Need” in 2004.

“I’m thrilled to be writing with Capitol!” Barnes said. “Katie and the team have been such a joy to get to know, and I really admire the way they approach publishing. They cast a wide net with the kinds of songs they pitch and encourage me to write. Knowing that Capitol is beginning to push into the country market, as well as other genres, is especially exciting to me, as I love writing so many different types of music. It couldn’t be a better time to step into this new season with a team that’s already shown so much support and enthusiasm.”