Sean “Diddy” Combs Sent To Federal Prison In New Jersey

JOINT BASE MDL, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been moved to a federal prison following his conviction and sentencing on interstate trafficking charges.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the 55-year-old Combs has been transferred to FCI Fort Dix, a federal correctional institution in central New Jersey.

The facility, located on the combined McGuire Air Force Base, Fort Dix Army Base, and Lakehurst Naval Air Station, houses 4,128 inmates, including 200 in an adjacent minimum-security camp, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Combs was sentenced earlier this month after being convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law prohibiting the transportation of any person across state lines for purposes of prostitution or other immoral acts.

Combs has announced his intent to appeal the conviction, but if unsuccessful, his expected release date is May 2028.