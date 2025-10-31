NEW BRAUNFELS, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Randy Rogers Family Foundation hosted the Pickleball Jam outside of the Lost & Found Rooftop Bar & Grill in downtown New Braunfels, Texas on October 5th, helping to raise funds to support the Rock Haus Foundation.

The event included a pickle ball tournament along with live music, food & drinks, raffles and more. The success of the inaugural event prompted the Rogers Family Foundation to make the Pickleball Jam an annual charity event that leads into the organization’s annual golf tournament held in the Spring.

Following the event, the Randy Rogers Family Foundation presented a check of $50,000 to Rock Haus Foundation to support the organization’s ongoing work.

The Rock Haus Foundation serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and is committed to making a lasting impact in the New Braunfels.