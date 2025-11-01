SourceAudio Names Weston McGowen As Global Head Of Catalog Services

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — SourceAudio, the sync and AI music dataset licensing platform, announced the appointment of Weston McGowen as Global Head of Catalog Services.

In his new role, McGowen, who most recently served as VP of Music Partnerships, will oversee the company’s global catalog ecosystem, including client operations, metadata, and rights-management infrastructure.

He will also manage SourceAudio’s Rights and Royalties Division, which includes SourceAudio Collect, the company’s publishing-administration arm representing more than 1.6 million works.

Based in New Orleans, McGowen will report to SourceAudio Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Harding.

“Weston has already made a major impact at SourceAudio—from leading the launch of our Mood Magic Music educational product to bringing high-value independent labels and catalogs onto the platform,” Harding said. “As we expand global sync opportunities and accelerate growth in our AI dataset licensing business, catalogs and labels are seeing entirely new revenue streams emerge. Weston’s deep publishing expertise and proven track record in rights management make him the perfect leader to help us continue building the most complete 360° rights management and monetization platform in music.”

Before joining SourceAudio, McGowen served as Global Head of Commercial Partnerships at Endel, the German functional-music DSP and neuroscience-backed soundscape company, where he led initiatives for brands such as Wells Fargo.

“SourceAudio has been one of the most powerful engines in the music rights ecosystem for well over a decade, but we’re only just beginning to unlock what’s possible for creators and companies operating at a global scale,” McGowen said. “My focus is to evolve the platform beyond delivery into a full-stack rights, data, and monetization network that empowers every participant in the value chain. That includes creating an infrastructure with competitive resources and services not only for the production-music industry but also for the commercial-music sector—rooted in mobility, interoperability, and true ownership of your data.”