Tame Impala at Barclays Center – The Night Brooklyn Turned Technicolor

Sometimes you go to a show and it’s just a show. But sometimes….it’s a reminder of why you fell in love with music in the first place. Saturday night in Brooklyn, that was Tame Impala. Kevin Parker took us somewhere else entirely. Not nostalgia. Not comfort. A new world built on groove and light and imagination.

This run at Barclays also marked one of the first major U.S. showcases for Tame Impala’s latest album, Deadbeat, a record that pushes Parker’s sound even further into that shimmering space between reality and escape. It’s a continuation of his evolution, but still rooted in psychedelic introspection, with bolder rhythms, more cinematic synths, and lyrics that feel like transmissions from someone learning to be human in the middle of a dream. Hearing these new tracks live, surrounded by thousands who already knew every beat and every shift, you could feel the moment…..the excitement of witnessing an artist expanding his universe in real time.

The bass wasn’t just sound. It was physical. In your chest, in your bones, pulling you forward. The visuals weren’t projections, they were portals. You didn’t watch this show, you traveled through it. Psychedelia redefined for people who didn’t live through the first wave. And maybe this version is better, because it’s this generations.

And here’s the thing, this wasn’t some one-stop tour date, another notch on the belt. This was the finale of a four-night stand at Barclays: October 27. October 28. Halloween. And November 1, the night I was there. It felt like the exhale after the build-up, the night when band and crowd both know they’ve made something special and it’s the last chance to hold onto it.

You want connection? You want transcendence? It was right there in the room.

And speaking of the room… Barclays Center. My first time. Why did I wait this long? Clean, modern, painless. That’s not usually how arenas work. You expect lines. Confusion. Frustration. But here? Everything made sense. Staff who actually cared. People guiding, smiling, making the night smoother instead of harder. It felt like someone finally cracked the code.

That someone is Laurie Jacoby.

She’s not onstage, but this experience, this seamless flow of thousands through a space designed for joy, that’s her fingerprint. She spent decades at Madison Square Garden Entertainment, steering some of the most iconic concert runs the city has ever seen. The Billy Joel era. Superstar tours that made history. A résumé most only dream of. Awards. Respect. The kind of reputation that doesn’t get handed out, it gets earned the hard way.

Now she’s writing her next chapter in Brooklyn. And Barclays is better for it.

Barclays isn’t leaning on old ghosts. It’s not pretending to be iconic because it has a past. It’s becoming iconic because of what’s happening right now. Tame Impala proved that. The crowd proved that. And if this is the future, sign me up.

You walked out into the night and the world looked different. Sharper. More alive. That’s what the best shows do! They change the temperature of reality. And if this was your first time at Barclays, like it was for me, you’re already checking the calendar for when you’re coming back.

Saturday wasn’t just a concert. It was a promise. Brooklyn. Barclays. Tame Impala. Let’s do it again.