Applications Are Now Open For The Canadian Live Music Association Setting The Stage 2.0 Microgrant Program

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — After the successful launch of a pilot program in 2024, the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) announced the second edition of Setting the Stage, a micro-grant mentorship and performance program with support from banking giant RBC.

The program is designed to support emerging artists by reducing barriers, helping to develop professional networks and establishing a foundation for career growth.

Grants are intended to support mentorship from senior staff members at host organizations.

The program is open to independent live music venues, concert promoters, festivals, and/or others whose core business is hosting and/or promoting live music shows of artists and musicians for audiences.

“It’s deeply rewarding to unveil the next chapter of this program,” said Erin Benjamin, President & CEO of the CLMA. “With the steadfast support of our partner, RBC, we’re helping emerging artists find their footing through mentorship and real-world experience — while strengthening the venues, festivals, and promoters who make that possible. Together, we’re helping to build the capacity, resilience, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most important and impactful industries: live music.”

Applications are now open.

Applications will be accepted from independent CLMA-member promoters, venues, and festivals, in partnership with the chosen artist(s). The proposed concert may be newly booked or pre-existing. Mentorship and performance activities must take place between January 1 and March 28, 2026.

More information and applications for the program can be found here: https://www.canadianlivemusic.ca/setting-the-stage