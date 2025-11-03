Boys Like Girls Announce 20th Anniversary Headline Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Alt-pop icons Boys Like Girls announced they will headline a major North American tour kicking off in the spring of 2026.

The 30-plus-city run, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut, begins March 20 at The Union Event Center in Salt Lake City and wraps May 10 at the Moore Theatre in Seattle.

For the tour, Boys Like Girls will perform both their debut album and its follow-up, Love Drunk, in full. Special guests iDKHOW and Arrows in Action will join for the entire tour.

The headlining tour follows the band’s reunion, which began with a series of sold-out anniversary shows and continued with a supporting slot on the Jonas Brothers’ tour earlier this year.

THE SOUNDTRACK OF YOUR LIFE 2026 TOUR DATES:

Fri Mar 20 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center

Sat Mar 21 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Mar 22 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha

Tue Mar 24 | Minneapolis, MN | The Fillmore Minneapolis Presented by Affinity Plus

Tue Mar 25 | Milwaukee, WI | Landmark Credit Union Live

Fri Mar 27 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Mar 28 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sun Mar 29 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

Mon Mar 30 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Apr 01 | Cleveland, OH | MGM Northfield Park

Thu Apr 02 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

Fri Apr 03 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount

Mon Apr 06 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Tue Apr 07 | Buffalo, NY | Buffalo RiverWorks

Thu Apr 09 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Presented by Highmark

Fri Apr 10 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Apr 11 | Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater

Sat Apr 18 | Raleigh, NC | The Ritz

Mon Apr 20 | Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue Apr 21 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Wed Apr 22 | Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Thu Apr 23 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sat Apr 25 | Houston, TX | House of Blues Houston

Sun Apr 26 | San Antonio, TX | Boeing Center at Tech Port

Wed Apr 29 | Phoenix, AZ | Marquee Theatre

Sat May 02 | Las Vegas, NV | Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Sun May 03 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues Anaheim

Tue May 05 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Thu May 07 | Portland, OR | Roseland Theater

Fri May 08 | Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory*

Sat May 09 | Boise, ID | Revolution Concert House