Boys Like Girls Announce 20th Anniversary Headline Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Alt-pop icons Boys Like Girls announced they will headline a major North American tour kicking off in the spring of 2026.
The 30-plus-city run, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut, begins March 20 at The Union Event Center in Salt Lake City and wraps May 10 at the Moore Theatre in Seattle.
For the tour, Boys Like Girls will perform both their debut album and its follow-up, Love Drunk, in full. Special guests iDKHOW and Arrows in Action will join for the entire tour.
The headlining tour follows the band’s reunion, which began with a series of sold-out anniversary shows and continued with a supporting slot on the Jonas Brothers’ tour earlier this year.
THE SOUNDTRACK OF YOUR LIFE 2026 TOUR DATES:
Fri Mar 20 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center
Sat Mar 21 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Mar 22 | Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha
Tue Mar 24 | Minneapolis, MN | The Fillmore Minneapolis Presented by Affinity Plus
Tue Mar 25 | Milwaukee, WI | Landmark Credit Union Live
Fri Mar 27 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sat Mar 28 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sun Mar 29 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium
Mon Mar 30 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Wed Apr 01 | Cleveland, OH | MGM Northfield Park
Thu Apr 02 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens
Fri Apr 03 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount
Mon Apr 06 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit
Tue Apr 07 | Buffalo, NY | Buffalo RiverWorks
Thu Apr 09 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Presented by Highmark
Fri Apr 10 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sat Apr 11 | Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater
Sat Apr 18 | Raleigh, NC | The Ritz
Mon Apr 20 | Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte
Tue Apr 21 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre
Wed Apr 22 | Tampa, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
Thu Apr 23 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live Orlando
Sat Apr 25 | Houston, TX | House of Blues Houston
Sun Apr 26 | San Antonio, TX | Boeing Center at Tech Port
Wed Apr 29 | Phoenix, AZ | Marquee Theatre
Sat May 02 | Las Vegas, NV | Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Sun May 03 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues Anaheim
Tue May 05 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Thu May 07 | Portland, OR | Roseland Theater
Fri May 08 | Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory*
Sat May 09 | Boise, ID | Revolution Concert House