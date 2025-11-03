Dan Weiner Named SVP Of Sales & Partnerships At Rolling Stone

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The venerable music publication Rolling Stone announced the appointment of Dan Weiner as Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Partnerships.

In his new role, Weiner will lead the brand’s global sales strategy and partnerships business across Rolling Stone’s platforms, including digital, print, video, audio, social, and live events.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dan to Rolling Stone. He’s an exceptional leader with an incredible record of driving growth at some of the world’s most influential media brands,” said Holguin. “Dan’s deep expertise in digital transformation and brand partnerships will be instrumental as we continue to evolve and expand Rolling Stone’s global presence.”

“I’m honored to join Rolling Stone, a legendary brand that has shaped culture and inspired generations,” said Weiner. “There’s incredible opportunity ahead to innovate across digital, video, social, and live experiences—and to work with Julian and the team to shape the next era of the brand through bold, creative collaborations.”

Weiner brings over two decades of experience in sales, including past leadership positions at Condé Nast, where he helped to develop brands such as The Met Gala, Vogue World, GQ Men of the Year, and the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

His resume also includes previous senior roles at Pandora Media, FOX Audience Network (Myspace), CBS, and iHeartMedia, where he led sponsorship sales for marquee franchises such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers.