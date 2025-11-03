Gary Gersh Named Chairman Of Bella Figura Music

LOS ANGELES & LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Bella Figura Music (BFM), the music rights company, announced the appointment of veteran label and touring executive Gary Gersh as Chair.

In his new role, Gersh—who previously served as Head of Global Touring at AEG Presents and CEO of Capitol Records, among other senior posts—will advise on global strategy and high-level partnerships.

He joins a senior leadership team at BFM that also includes company Co-Founder and CIO Neelesh Prabhu, who oversees investment strategy.

“Gary’s track record at the very top of our business—across labels, management, and global touring—speaks for itself, and his artist-centric ethos makes him the ideal partner as we expand into the U.S. With our friends and partners at Sony Music Publishing now administering our catalog worldwide, our songs and writers have the global infrastructure and sync horsepower to realize their full potential,” said Alexi Cory-Smith, CEO & Founder of Bella Figura Music.

“Bella Figura is building the modern gold standard for catalog stewardship—artist-first, creatively engaged, and relentlessly focused on quality. Alexi and Neelesh have assembled a remarkable portfolio and team. I’m thrilled to help guide the company’s next chapter, where we’ll deepen partnerships, unlock new creative opportunities, and champion the songs and recordings that continue to define culture,” Gersh said.

Alongside the appointment of Gersh, BFM also announced a new global administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing (SMP) covering the company’s publishing interests.

BFM manages a catalog of publishing and recording rights that includes works such as “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll,” The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me,” Robbie Williams’ “Angels,” David Gray’s recordings catalog including White Ladder, Aloe Blacc’s “I Need a Dollar,” Hot Chocolate’s “You Sexy Thing,” and songs written with and performed by Adele, Amy Winehouse, Kylie Minogue, LeAnn Rimes, and Keith Urban, along with the RAK Music Publishing repertoire.