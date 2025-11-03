Grateful Dead Singer Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay Dies at 78

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Donna Jean Thatcher Godchaux-MacKay, a singer best known as a member of the Grateful Dead, died Sunday in Nashville at the age of 78.

Her publicist told The New York Times that she passed away in hospice care after a battle with cancer.

Born Donna Jean Thatcher in Alabama, she began her career as a session singer at the famed Muscle Shoals Studio. She also worked as a backup vocalist, performing on hits such as Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman” and Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds,” among others.

After meeting Jerry Garcia in 1971, she joined the Grateful Dead and remained with the band through the rest of the decade.

She also performed with the Jerry Garcia Band and formed the duo Keith & Donna with fellow Dead member Keith Godchaux.

In 2006, she formed Donna Jean & the Tricksters with Jeff Mattson and Mookie Siegel, later renaming the group the Donna Jean Godchaux Band in 2009.

Throughout her career, she collaborated with artists including Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Neil Diamond, Duane Allman, and the New Riders of the Purple Sage.

She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Grateful Dead in 1994.