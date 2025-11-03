Report: The Kennedy Center Faces A Double-Digit Ticket Sales Slump

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Following the abrupt takeover of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts earlier this year by U.S. President Donald Trump and his team of loyalists, ticket sales at the nation’s premier cultural institution have sharply declined.

According to an analysis by The Washington Post, roughly 43 percent of tickets went unsold at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House, Concert Hall, and Eisenhower Theater between September 3 and October 19.

The analysis estimated that the venue lost approximately $1 million in potential revenue over that 45-day period, as numerous artists canceled shows or refused to perform in protest of the Center’s new leadership.

Overall, The Post reported that ticket sales at the Kennedy Center are down 36 percent compared to the same period last year.

The downturn follows President Trump’s appointment as Chair of the Kennedy Center in February, a move accompanied by the replacement of several longtime board members with political allies. Longtime Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter was also dismissed and replaced by interim director Richard Grenell, a former U.S. Ambassador to Germany and Republican political operative with limited experience in the performing arts.

At the time of the leadership overhaul, the administration framed the changes as part of an effort to boost attendance and eliminate what it described as “offensive” or “un-American” programming.

“Ric [Grenell] shares my vision for a GOLDEN AGE of American Arts and Culture, and will be overseeing the daily operations of the Center,” President Trump wrote on social media in February. “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA – ONLY THE BEST. RIC, WELCOME TO SHOW BUSINESS!”

“They needed to have a different focus on programming that wasn’t so far left,” Grenell said during a recent interview with Virginia’s WMAL talk radio.