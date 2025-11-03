Singer-Songwriter Todd Snider Hurt in Alleged Violent Assault, Tour Canceled

SALT LAKE CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Todd Snider has announced the cancellation of his current North American tour after what his team describes as a violent assault outside a hotel in Salt Lake City.

In a statement released via social media, a representative for Snider said:

“We are heartbroken to announce the cancellation of the High, Lonesome And Then Some 2025 tour dates. Ahead of Todd Snider’s show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside his hotel. Todd will be unable to perform for an undetermined period of time. We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes. We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment and hope to have more information on new dates soon.”

No additional details about the alleged assault or the nature of Snider’s injuries have been disclosed.

At the time of the cancellation, Snider was on the road with his High, Lonesome And Then Some tour, with performances scheduled through February.

Upcoming shows included:

Nov. 4 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles

Nov. 14 at the Knitting Factory in Spokane

Feb. 13 at The Caverns in Pelham, TN

Additional tour dates had also been scheduled across North America.

A rep for Mr. Snider did not immediately respond to a request for comment.