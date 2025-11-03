The CMA Makes A Multi-Million Dollar Donation To Support Mental Healthcare

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association (CMA) today announced a major investment in mental health resources, continuing its multi-year commitment to fostering mental healthcare in the music industry.

As part of this initiative, CMA has donated $3 million to Belmont University to support the launch of the Center for Mental Health in Entertainment, a program designed to address the mental health needs of entertainment professionals. Additionally, CMA has renewed its financial support for five leading organizations providing essential mental health services across the music industry in 2026: Amber Health, ECCHO Live, Music Health Alliance, MusiCares®, and Porter’s Call.

Building on investments first established during the COVID-19 pandemic, CMA’s ongoing support highlights the importance of ensuring music professionals have access to vital care and wellness services.

Recent data highlight the importance of their mission. MusiCares’ Wellness in Music survey found that 11.4% of respondents reported suicidal ideation in the past year—more than double the U.S. general population—while most continue to face financial insecurity and limited access to preventive health care. Seventy-eight percent earn less than $100,000 annually, most cannot cover basic expenses through music work alone, and many link their anxiety and depression to financial stress.

“We feel strongly that, as a trade association, it is CMA’s responsibility to ensure our industry has the resources, access, and understanding to navigate mental well-being,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “This work builds on years of investment during the pandemic, expanded healthcare access, and countless moments where we’ve rallied for our community. By prioritizing the mental health of the people who make Country Music possible, we are safeguarding the future of our genre. Through programming, partnerships, and industry convenings, we will continue to keep well-being at the center of CMA’s work.”

Through its gift to Belmont University, CMA is supporting the establishment of the new Center for Mental Health in Entertainment on Nashville’s Music Row—a first-of-its-kind initiative serving both students and industry professionals through research, education, and community outreach. The donation will fund programming as well as an endowed chair and executive director position, to be held by esteemed industry leader Debbie Carroll, who will guide the Center’s strategic vision and impact.

CMA is also renewing its six-figure investment in mental health resources for the broader music industry. In 2026, support will extend to five organizations—Amber Health, ECCHO Live, Music Health Alliance, MusiCares®, and Porter’s Call—that provide counseling, direct care, and wellness programs for artists, songwriters, touring crews, managers, and others who power the business. These partnerships help ensure mental health care remains accessible, compassionate, and tailored to the unique needs of music professionals, strengthening the creative community as a whole.

In 2025, CMA’s mental health initiatives helped thousands of music professionals access critical care and wellness resources. Highlights include:

Amber Health — Provided on-site and virtual mental health support to nine artist tours, serving 120+ individuals. Artist teams credited the care with helping manage anxiety, sustain sobriety, and improve communication.

ECCHO Live — Expanded All Access and All Access On Site programs, enrolling 77 participants and delivering 172 on-site counseling sessions at 12 festivals and one stadium tour, plus seven national webinars. One crew member said the support “may have saved my life.”

Music Health Alliance — Served 471 clients and provided more than 3,500 counseling sessions, a 45% increase from the prior year. CMA funding helped hire a full-time Mental Health Manager, strengthen disaster-response protocols, and extend care to artists’ family members.

MusiCares® — Offered services to 1,918 individuals through Wellness Lounges, Safe Harbor Rooms, and educational programs at CMA Fest, Coachella, Stagecoach, and the GRAMMYs. Conducted mental health trainings for more than 20 tour managers and hosted 12 support groups for disaster-affected professionals.

Porter’s Call — Expanded its team to full-time capacity, providing an additional 1,500 hours of care (totaling 5,000 hours) to hundreds of artists and partners. Clients described sessions as “lifesaving” and “a safe place to fall apart and put myself back together.”

“At its core, these investments are about unity,” said Tiffany Kerns, CMA Senior Vice President, Industry Relations & Philanthropy. “For more than six decades, CMA has supported its community, from honoring excellence to showing up in times of crisis. This commitment continues that legacy. Every professional in our industry faces unique pressures, and we want to ensure care is accessible and understood as a priority. These organizations are trusted partners who share that mission.”