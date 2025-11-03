You Have Just 2 Weeks To Get Artist Accounts Ready For Spotify Wrapped 2025

(Hypebot) — There are less than two weeks left to get Artist accounts ready for Spotify Wrapped 2025. Fortunately, Hypebot makes it easy with a checklist and tips from Spotify to help musicians get ready.

Spotify Wrapped is one of the biggest music fan moments of the year with hundreds of millions sharing their Wrapped stories. Every artist can participate and getting your artist account ready for Spotify Wrapped takes just minutes.

Here is the impact of last year’s Wrapped.

245M fans engaged with Wrapped in 2024

fans engaged with Wrapped in 2024 435M shares of Wrapped content

shares of Wrapped content Fans in 184 countries experienced Wrapped

The deadline to update artist Spotify Artist accounts for Wrapped 2025 is November 14.

Get Hypebot’s Musicians Guide To Spotify Wrapped 2025 and learn how to make the most of it here.