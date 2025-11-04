AC/DC Brings Their ‘Power Up’ Tour To The Americas In 2026

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — AC/DC, the legendary Australian rock band, announced plans to bring their “Power Up” tour to the Americas in 2026.
The tour kicks off at Estádio do MorumBIS in São Paulo on February 24 with performances scheduled for markets such Argentina, Chile, Atlanta, South Bend, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia, New Jersey, before wrapping at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly on September 29.
Tickets for the shows will be available from 10am local time on November 7, except shows in Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia which will be available from 12pm local time.
For the tour, the band’s lineup includes Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney.
Power Up Tour Dates:
Tue Feb 24 São Paulo, BR Estádio do MorumBIS
Wed Mar 11 Santiago, CL Parque Estadio Nacional
Mon Mar 23 Buenos Aires, AR Estadio River Plate
Tue Apr 7 Mexico City, MX Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat Jul 11 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
Wed Jul 15 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
Sun Jul 19 Madison, WI Camp Randall Stadium
Fri Jul 24 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
Tue Jul 28 Denver, CO* Empower Field at Mile High
Sat Aug 01 Las Vegas, NV* Allegiant Stadium
Wed Aug 05 San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium
Sun Aug 09 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium
Thu Aug 13 Vancouver, BC BC Place
Thu Aug 27 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mon Aug 31 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Fri Sep 04 South Bend, IN Notre Dame Stadium
Tue Sep 08 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center
Sat Sep 12 Montreal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau
Wed Sep 16 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium
Fri Sep 25 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Tue Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA* Lincoln Financial Field