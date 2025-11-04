AC/DC Brings Their ‘Power Up’ Tour To The Americas In 2026

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — AC/DC, the legendary Australian rock band, announced plans to bring their “Power Up” tour to the Americas in 2026.

The tour kicks off at Estádio do MorumBIS in São Paulo on February 24 with performances scheduled for markets such Argentina, Chile, Atlanta, South Bend, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia, New Jersey, before wrapping at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly on September 29.

Tickets for the shows will be available from 10am local time on November 7, except shows in Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia which will be available from 12pm local time.

For the tour, the band’s lineup includes Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney.

Power Up Tour Dates:

Tue Feb 24 São Paulo, BR Estádio do MorumBIS

Wed Mar 11 Santiago, CL Parque Estadio Nacional

Mon Mar 23 Buenos Aires, AR Estadio River Plate

Tue Apr 7 Mexico City, MX Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat Jul 11 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

Wed Jul 15 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Sun Jul 19 Madison, WI Camp Randall Stadium

Fri Jul 24 San Antonio, TX Alamodome

Tue Jul 28 Denver, CO* Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Aug 01 Las Vegas, NV* Allegiant Stadium

Wed Aug 05 San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium

Sun Aug 09 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium

Thu Aug 13 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Thu Aug 27 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mon Aug 31 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Fri Sep 04 South Bend, IN Notre Dame Stadium

Tue Sep 08 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

Sat Sep 12 Montreal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau

Wed Sep 16 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium

Fri Sep 25 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Tue Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA* Lincoln Financial Field