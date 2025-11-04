Aurora Aksnes Signs A Global Publishing Agreement With Peermusic

OSLO, Norway (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Peermusic announced the signing of Norwegian singer, songwriter, producer, and recording artist Aurora Aksnes, professionally known as AURORA, to a worldwide publishing deal.

AURORA has built a name for herself with her distinctive voice and her fusion of electronic pop and folk influences after breaking through in 2013, when a recording of a private track, “Puppet,” was leaked and became a viral hit.

Three years later, she released her debut studio album All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend, earning attention from publications such as Rolling Stone, which included her in its “10 New Artists You Need to Know” list.

Her most recent album, 2024’s What Happened to the Heart?, broke into the top ten in multiple European territories.

“AURORA is a pioneer and truly a one-of-one artist. Her originality and talent have earned her high praise from some of the world’s biggest recording artists who seek to collaborate with her, as well as from the emerging artists she inspires. She has secured her place as a leading figure in pop music. We could not be happier to welcome her to Peermusic and to work with her on this next stage of her incredible career,” stated Peermusic’s Ralph W. Peer.

“I’m really excited to work with the team at Peermusic. After spending some time with Ralph, Harry, and Dylan, I know they’ll be brilliant teammates—full of ideas and enthusiasm for the road ahead,” AURORA added.